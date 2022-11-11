Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Getting Heat From Spotify Over Prince Harry's Absence

There have been rumors centered around Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's deal with the streaming platform Spotify since their multi-million dollar deal was sealed in April of 2021 (via the New York Post). Now, a royal expert is claiming that they may be on the outs for real this time.

Neil Sean, a royal expert, took to his YouTube show, "Neil Sean's News Headlines," to share that if Meghan doesn't start working more with Prince Harry, her podcast could be history.

"We told you while she was back over here in the United Kingdom, tentatively, Meghan put out feelers regarding Catherine, The Princess of Wales, as if she would ever really want to do such a podcast ... and then, of course, we have Prince Harry popping in spontaneously during another podcast," Sean said.

He added, "Guess what? They [Spotify] want him in the podcast. The bottom line is they don't care how he comes in, whether he's sitting to the side as a co-host or indeed she interviews him or he interviews her. They feel they've paid for this royals stardust that's really evaporated very quickly, so the only way they feel they could get this back on track is if Meghan drops some kind of bombshell with a big interview. And guess what? It's the right time, isn't it," Sean said.

Neil notes that the timing would be convenient for Harry, whose memoir will be promoted before its release in January 2023.