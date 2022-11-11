Alison Sweeney And Marlo Thomas Discuss A Magical Christmas Village - Exclusive Interview

Marlo, you've been in some major projects, like "Friends" and "LOL." What were your favorite moments filming "A Magical Christmas Village," and would you ever want to do a Christmas movie with Miley Cyrus or Jennifer Aniston?

Marlo Thomas: I'd like to do another Christmas movie with this one [gesturing to Alison Sweeney] because she's the greatest. I loved doing "Friends," and Jennifer Aniston and I are friends now, and she works with me on the St. Jude Projects.

But I think the ability ... I've never done a Christmas movie. Well, I did my own, which was [inspired by] "It's a Wonderful Life," but not one like this, about a family coming together [in a way] that's tense, and the magic brings them together. And I hadn't worked with Ali before, and she's magical in herself.

Alison Sweeney: Aww.

Thomas: She really is. I mean it. She really is. When somebody's a star and a producer of a movie, you don't know what you're going to get. [They] could be an egomaniac, or they walk all over you so that they can be the one to be seen, and she didn't do any of that. She opened the door and said, "Have fun."

And we had fun together. We collaborated. Before a scene, we would talk to each other about what we wanted [and] what our objective was, and that makes it fun. The good thing about working as an actor is [when you can] be free and come up with things on the spot and [do] enough planning so that it's fertile enough that you can do good work, and you don't get that all the time. I had that on "Friends." It was great. Ali produces that in the work, and I think we did good work because of it.