Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Will Want To Watch Lifetime's New Movie Reindeer Games Homecoming

In addition to starring in the Lifetime holiday movie "Reindeer Games Homecoming" as the character MacKenzie "Mac" Graves, Sarah Drew also wrote the screenplay, and was an executive producer on the project, as noted by Lifetime. As such, she was involved in picking actors for certain roles. "The casting process is so weird and bonkers; everybody had a lot of different ideas," she shared with Hallmarkies Podcast. "You can hope and wish and want somebody with all your might, and then somebody will say no, and that's just it." When it came time to cast the part of leading man Chase Weston, there was much discussion. "We talked about a lot of different people to play this role, but when [Justin Bruening's] name was brought up, I was like, 'Yes, yes, yes. He's perfect."

In an exclusive interview with The List, Drew revealed that she was more than happy to work with Bruening for a third time. "He's one of the best. He's such a good human, and he is a tremendous collaborator. We adore working together."

Not only do the actors like being on set together, "We have a very similar way that we navigate through character journey stuff," Drew explained to Entertainment Weekly, but that same spark you saw on "Grey's Anatomy" is still there. "We have a really amazing, immediate chemistry," the actress told The List.