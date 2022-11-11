Donald Trump's Rant About Virginia's Governor Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Donald Trump has never been one to mince words, but his behavior following the November 8 elections is extreme, even for him. In what's being called a "midterm meltdown," the former president has spent the last few days venting his spleen on everyone from his former friends to his own family. At a recent rally, Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former ally who is now considered his biggest potential competition for the 2024 presidential nomination. In a follow up statement, he repeated his slam of the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious," adding that he was classless, disloyal and "average" (via the Miami Herald). When Dr. Mehmet Oz lost his heated battle against John Fetterman for a seat in the Senate, Trump reportedly raged against everyone who had urged him to back the celebrity doctor — including his own wife, Melania (via Fox News).

Back in 2021, Trump helped Glenn Youngkin win the governor's race in Virginia by praising him for his stance on gun rights, the economy, and general Americanism. "He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" he declared (via The Washington Post) However, Youngkin, who opposed the insurrection on the Capitol, was wary of alienating non-MAGA Republicans. Despite the endorsement, he wouldn't let Trump campaign for him in Virginia (per NBC News). Now, a statement from his lieutenant governor has set off Trump again, whose remark about Youngkin might be called his "hold my beer" to his previous slams.