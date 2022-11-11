Donald Trump's Rant About Virginia's Governor Has Twitter In A Tizzy
Donald Trump has never been one to mince words, but his behavior following the November 8 elections is extreme, even for him. In what's being called a "midterm meltdown," the former president has spent the last few days venting his spleen on everyone from his former friends to his own family. At a recent rally, Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former ally who is now considered his biggest potential competition for the 2024 presidential nomination. In a follow up statement, he repeated his slam of the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious," adding that he was classless, disloyal and "average" (via the Miami Herald). When Dr. Mehmet Oz lost his heated battle against John Fetterman for a seat in the Senate, Trump reportedly raged against everyone who had urged him to back the celebrity doctor — including his own wife, Melania (via Fox News).
Back in 2021, Trump helped Glenn Youngkin win the governor's race in Virginia by praising him for his stance on gun rights, the economy, and general Americanism. "He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" he declared (via The Washington Post) However, Youngkin, who opposed the insurrection on the Capitol, was wary of alienating non-MAGA Republicans. Despite the endorsement, he wouldn't let Trump campaign for him in Virginia (per NBC News). Now, a statement from his lieutenant governor has set off Trump again, whose remark about Youngkin might be called his "hold my beer" to his previous slams.
Donald Trump's name-calling of Glenn Youngkin has racist overtones
Two days after the 2022 November midterms, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears suggested that Donald Trump had lost his relevancy. In a statement to The Washington Post, she pointed out that non-Trump-endorsed GOP candidates did better in the polls than ones who had gotten the Trump stamp of approval. "That gives you a clue that the voters want to move on. And a true leader knows when they have become a liability to the mission," she said.
This sparked the fury of the former president, who reacted by attacking Governor Glenn Youngkin. Per the New York Post, Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a racially tinged slam: "Young Kin (now that's an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn't it?) in Virginia couldn't have won without me," he said in part. Naturally, the comment made it to Twitter, where commenters shook their heads over Trump's tone-deafness. "If a normal person associated with a reputable company posted 'sounds Chinese' on their Twitter feed, they'd probably be fired," said a writer. Another remarked, "'Sounds Chinese doesn't it?' Not even a dog whistle, that's a fog horn into a loudhailer."
One respondent predicted that Trump's fury will carry over into a major family event happening over the weekend: "Tiffany's wedding is going to be great. The second this man gets a microphone in his hand, every wedding guest is going to be treated to Trump's blow by blow of the midterms."