How John Fetterman's Big Win Could Shift The Conversation On Disabilities

John Fetterman faced off in one of the most talked about Senate races against Dr. Mehmet Oz. The Oz campaign, which was a huge regret for Donald Trump, often tried to take down Fetterman for something he couldn't control — the fact that he had a stroke just a few months into the race (via CNN).

An aide working with the Oz campaign made a comment about Fetterman's stroke that did not sit well with many. Rachel Tripp said, "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," (per The Washington Post).

While Dr. Oz shared that he would not speak to patients about strokes the way his campaign had targeted his competition, the language hit deep. In the end, Fetterman defeated Oz, and disability advocates are hopeful his victory will help change the way the media covers disabilities.