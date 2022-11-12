Expert Says William And Catherine's Modern Attitude May Be Upsetting Princess Anne

It hardly seems possible that months have now passed since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. As King Charles III assumed the throne, his older son, Prince William, became William, Prince of Wales. Meanwhile, William's wife, Kate Middleton, was formally named Catherine, Princess of Wales (via the BBC). Keenly aware that his role will one day change once again, Prince William is already changing the monarchy for the better by reinventing the traditional royal visits. Instead of encouraging fundraising for local causes after visiting a community, the couple is now raising money in advance of some of their trips in an initiative they call a "community impact day," per the Daily Mail.

This is only one of the ways the younger royals are looking to "modernize the monarchy." While the late queen was beloved for her seven decades of service, she still reminded many of England's history of colonization and domination, according to NPR. Her death is leaving some wondering if the monarchy should even continue. If William and Middleton are to remain relevant, they have to appeal to the younger generation and prove that they can still make a difference to the Commonwealth.

In addition to their dedicated charity work, the couple is out to prove that they're more relatable and approachable than their older relatives. They're doing it in a very concrete way: by getting closer to the public than royals usually do. However, it's said that at least one family member, Princess Anne, is none too pleased about this.