Get The Look On A Budget: Kylie Jenner's High-Waisted Leather Miniskirt

According to Who What Wear, a leather skirt is a versatile, must-have item for fall. If you love the look of Kylie Jenner's skirt but find high-wasted skirts just aren't for you, the Zip Back PU Leather Dress from Shein is a good pick. The dress has a similar corset-style effect to Jenner's skirt and goes from sizes XS to L, equivalent to a US size 2 up to a size 10. Costing only $15, this dress will leave you with room in the budget for a top, too. You could wear a classic white blouse underneath, or dress your look up with a mesh top for a sexy vibe.

Dresses not your thing? Try the Black PU Leather Skirt from Milanoo instead. Priced at $23.99, it is available in sizes S through XL. Though this skirt does not have the corset cinch at the waist like Jenner's, the ruching effect will give you a similar look, as will the asymmetric slit at the front.

Styling a leather miniskirt can feel daunting, but there are plenty of ways to dress it up or down. Make like second eldest Kardashian sister Kim and pair yours with a cropped cardigan, or take inspiration from Kendall Jenner once again and opt for knee-high boots (via Hollywood Life).