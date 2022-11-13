New Study Explains The Gender Gap With Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease accounts for up to 70% of dementia cases, affecting millions of people and their loved ones. This disorder was first identified in 1906 when Dr. Alois Alzheimer found abnormal clumps and tau proteins in a woman's brain, according to the National Institute on Aging. The patient experienced memory loss, language impairment, and other symptoms that eventually led to her death. Today, experts agree that tau proteins and amyloid plaques, or the clumps of misfolded proteins that can form in the brain, are core features of the disease.

People over 65 are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than younger individuals, says NIA, but about 10% of sufferers get this disorder at a younger age due to genetic factors. Additionally, women have double the risk of developing dementia than men, reports BrightFocus Foundation. This could be due to hormonal and genetic differences between men and women, or other factors, such as the differences in brain composition. Some studies also suggest that neuroinflammation, a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, is more common in women. The changes that occur during menopause may play a role, too.

Scientists can't pinpoint the exact reason Alzheimer's is more common in females, but a new study appears to shed some light on this matter. Its findings could hold the key to a potential cure.