Dustin Milligan Talks New Comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding - Exclusive Interview

Did you feel like you connected to your character in any ways?

Yeah, for sure. Dennis is this wide-eyed, "gee, golly, what a cool adventure, here I am in first class on this flight" [guy]. I very much was experiencing that by being in London and being on this wonderful movie with this incredible cast that I couldn't believe I got to be working with. All of that was very present in my experience while shooting this film. I was like, "Wow, this is so neat."

Also, the thing with Dennis is that he appears at first glance to be one thing, but there's a lot more going on underneath. I think all of us can relate to that. We all present as one type of person or feel like we have to present as one type of person, but there's so much more. There are multitudes and layers within each of us, and Dennis certainly is an example of ... As we get to know him throughout the film, he's got more going on — more wisdom, more street smarts and world sense about him — that ends up playing a pretty important role in terms of Alice's journey.

Throughout the film, all the characters have this front they put up, and then you slowly get to know more of the layers of them. Was that something that you found as you were reading the script and getting more into the character also?

It was such a cool dynamic because you have all of these characters who are refusing to be vulnerable, refusing to show that they care about each other or about their own lives, about themselves.

Then [you have] someone like Dennis, who very much is in the moment and is himself through and through, and [you see] how that all comes together and how he fits into that puzzle. It's something that I feel is very relatable [and] that I was very drawn to because I love when somebody comes in and interrupts the status quo and interrupts the plan, but not in a way that's malicious or with any agenda. He simply does so by being himself and being this goofy, nice guy. I think that is a wonderful kind of character, a gift to be able to play.

How did you feel you differed from him as a character?

I haven't seen "Paddington." Dennis is a huge "Paddington" fan, and I've never seen it. That's probably the first thing. Everyone says it's good. They say "Paddington 2" is even better. I'm really messing up.

That aside, I do think that there's a lot I was able to learn from Dennis in how present he is and upfront he is about being himself and willing to expose himself emotionally for Alice. He ends up getting rejected and not being treated super well, but then he stands up for himself afterward. All of that is something we could all probably take a lesson from.