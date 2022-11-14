What To Know About The New Salon Hair-Color Treatment, French Gloss

Every time you pop into your hair salon to get a new trim it seems like there's some new hair treatment that your stylist is harping on about you needing. We've all learned to develop a built-in gimmick detector when it comes to such things. The odds are it's merely the latest product the salon is trying to push. That is until you start to notice that every treatment you so politely declined is popping up all over TikTok or Instagram, and suddenly it's worth reconsidering. After all, the Olaplex movement began as a professional hair salon treatment before it expanded into today's fan-favorite haircare brand, per Vogue.

There's a vast array of benefits you can get from each hair salon treatment, but there are a few trigger words that everyone's always drawn towards, and gloss tops that list. You're here to get your hair done and emerge looking transformed, so it always helps when your stylist throws in an extra step to give you that hair-ad glossiness that you can never seem to replicate at home. Well, the next time your stylist mentions the words 'French Gloss' it's time to listen because this latest hair gloss treatment goes above and beyond. The only con is you might get addicted to that unmatched glossy finish.