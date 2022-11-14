What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite

Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."

The celebrity couple had not been to the queen's Scottish estate since 2018, and the move was seen as an olive branch during an increasingly tumultuous time for the family. However, Page Six quickly clarified that no such invite had been extended. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were front and center at Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, though, and they subsequently remained in Britain after Harry's grandmother passed away.

And, yet, as Entertainment Tonight noted at the time, Meghan was prohibited from accompanying her husband to Scotland, alongside the rest of the royal family, to pay her respects. Now, another notable invitation is making waves as the royal defectors face a tough decision once more.