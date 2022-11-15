Royal Expert Explains Why King Charles' Latest Role Should Have Been Given To Prince Andrew

On November 14, 2022, King Charles III celebrated his 74th birthday — his first spent on the throne, per CNN. According to the BBC, the king was expected to spend the day quietly, taking a break from royal engagements. Festivities to honor the monarch's birthday took place in London, including a performance of "Happy Birthday" by the band of the Household Cavalry outside Buckingham Palace, as well as multiple gun salute ceremonies across the city.

To commemorate the occasion, the palace announced on the royal family's official website that King Charles will take on a new role as the Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Accompanying the announcement was a photograph of the king leaning against a tree at the park in question.

The role is deeply rooted in tradition, having first been filled by Sir Henry Neville in 1559. More recently, Prince Philip held the ranger title from 1952 until his death last year (via the Daily Mail). On its website, Buckingham palace noted that King Charles isn't the first sovereign to become the Ranger of Windsor Great Park. However, one royal expert thinks the role should've been given to Prince Andrew, instead.