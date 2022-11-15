You'll Want To Take Michelle Obama's Latest Words Of Wisdom To Heart

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is well-known for offering some of the best and most noteworthy advice on working through life's hardships. From Obama opening up about menopause and what it means for her everyday life to the former first lady's parenting advice, which is naturally what every tired mom needs to hear, there's been no shortage of words of wisdom from the ambitious activist to help us cope in our least confident moments.

As Forbes points out, Obama dedicated much of her White House tenure to fighting for better rights and representation for young people and particularly young women of color. In her stirring final speech as the first lady, she promised those listening: "Know that I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you for the rest of my life." Likewise, Obama is keenly aware of her privilege and frequently uses it to encourage those less fortunate.

Per Oprah Daily, in her "Becoming" documentary, Obama shared: "I am coming down from the mountaintop to tell every young person that is poor and working class, and has been told regardless of the color of your skin that you don't belong, don't listen to them. They don't even know how they got at those seats." With an exciting new book on the horizon, she stopped by "Good Morning America" to share another piece of advice that we can all follow.