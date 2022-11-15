Michelle Obama On The Family Member That Sparked Her Competitiveness

Recently, Michelle Obama opened up about menopause and what it means for her everyday life, undoubtedly gaining a plethora of new female fans in the process. In a characteristically frank chat with People, the former first lady contended that "there is not a lot of conversation about menopause." As Obama admitted, "I'm going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse."

In particular, Obama, who's been active her entire life, found it tough to cope with the weight gain brought on by her new normal. "Some of it is menopause, some of it is aging," she acknowledged. "I find that I cannot push myself as hard as I used to. That doesn't work out for me. That when I tear a muscle or pull something and then I'm out. The recovery time is not the same." For someone who spearheaded a healthy living initiative, it's especially tough.

As Vox points out, Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign encouraged Americans to eat healthier and exercise more often. Her husband Barack Obama even made it a cornerstone of his presidential platform. Nowadays, for the "Becoming" author, there's less choice with Obama reasoning: "You wind up balancing between staying fit enough and being kind enough on your body to stay in the game." As for where her competitive spirit came from, the former first lady credits her brother.