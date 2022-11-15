How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air

Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.

The New York Post confirmed that the Greek-born Aniston had passed away at age 89 last Friday. According to TV Line, "DOOL" executive producer Ken Corday released a statement noting: "There is no question that all of us at 'Days' will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our 'Days of our Lives' community." Upon Aniston's passing, the show's official Twitter account also posted: "Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on."

Former co-star Charles Shaugnessy paid tribute to Aniston, replying, "I could not have enjoyed 'a deadly adversary' more than I did John A. Good times on and off camera. You are missed and loved by so many. RIP my friend." Now, the show is planning to broadcast a special tribute to the esteemed, and by all accounts beloved, actor.