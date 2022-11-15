Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Spills On Her Secret Getaway With Husband Austin

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth did not know where her husband, Austin Forsyth, had planned to take her for her secret birthday getaway. Joy-Anna, known for her family's TLC reality television series "19 Kids and Counting" and spinoff "Jill & Jessa: Counting On," has been vlogging family content on YouTube for her channel, FollowtheForsyths. A recent vlog captures their weekend away from parenting duties — their kids were left with Austin's parents. Joy-Anna speculates in the car, her kids strapped into car seats behind her, "Maybe he's bluffing, and maybe it's not actually happening today."

After opening birthday gifts at her in-laws' house — which included a pumpkin candle and a wooden platter — the pair drive off down a tree-lined road. Austin, whose family once appeared on CMT's "World's Strictest Parents," and whose family's recreational camp, Fort Rock Family Camp, has become a subject of speculation when it was revealed the camp held "cult-like lectures," then makes the reveal from the driver's seat. "We are going to Branson and we are staying at the College of the Ozarks Hotel, The Keter Center, and it's pretty nice, really nice," he says.

Joy-Anna gushes about the hotel's turndown service and breakfast in bed. She continues, "I'm feeling so blessed and encouraged by my husband. ... he did such a good job keeping it a surprise, I did not catch on."