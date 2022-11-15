Only Two Senior Royals Publicly Wished King Charles A Happy Birthday

King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday since he ascended the throne, following the heartbreaking death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch turned 74 and Buckingham Palace commemorated the occasion by releasing a new photograph of the king leaning against a tree in Windsor Great Park (via the official royal website). The shot was accompanied by an announcement confirming that Charles is now The Ranger of Windsor Great Park, an honor that his father, Prince Philip, held before his passing in 2021.

While there were plenty of birthday festivities at Buckingham Palace — alongside a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London — Charles mostly spent the day celebrating in private, per the BBC. In fact, the king also gifted himself a Prince Harry snub for his birthday by making a surprise request to the British parliament to add Prince Edward and Princess Anne as ​​Counsellors of State. This would give Charles' brother and sister the ability to stand in for him when or if the king is ever unavailable, per Reuters.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, currently residing in the U.S., the move makes sense. However, as royal expert Angela Levin argued to the Daily Mail, "Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew," noting, "Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious." Still, Levin acknowledged its necessity regardless. As a result, it's probably unsurprising that the royal defectors chose not to publicly send birthday wishes to the king.