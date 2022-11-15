77% Of People Think That This Was Princess Diana's Most Iconic Look - The List Survey

While the revenge dress is definitely the front runner for Diana's most iconic look, the people's princess has had her fair share of iconic outfit moments. 9% of voters say that her ivory wedding dress is their favorite look. Princess Diana's wedding may not have gone as planned, but her dress made a huge statement back in 1981. According to Town & Country, "the ivory taffeta gown was intricately embroidered with sequins, frilled lace, and 10,000 pearls, and valued at an estimated $115,000." Her dress was so regal, it almost didn't fit inside the royal coach that she and her new husband rode on their wedding day (via Daily Mail).

5% of voters argue that the princess's most iconic outfit was the blue sweatshirt and bike shorts she wore on days out. The way she managed to look so effortlessly regal while wearing such casual outfits proves what a style icon she continues to be. Her blue blazer and white blouse engagement announcement outfit (4%) and her red 'Black Sheep' sweater (4%) were also among voter favorites. It is almost impossible to pick a favorite look when Princess Diana created so many incredible outfits for us to admire. One voter took to the comment section of The List's survey to express what we all feel, "Princess Diana looked fabulous in everything she wore, and wore it with such class and style."