Michelle Obama Recounts The Scariest Moment In Her Life

Michelle Obama opened up to Stephen Colbert about her scariest moment in life, and it was surprising. During her November 14 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Obama said, "But the most afraid I was, was when my husband came to me and said he wanted to run for the president of the United States. True! That's an uncertain time." The former first lady confessed, "With my fear alone, I could have changed the course of history." As always, Obama keeps it real.

The historic first lady explained, "In the decision, I was making, I was like, 'Why would I say no to my husband's dream? What would cause me to not to do it?' And it was change. I didn't want to change anything." However, Obama said she had to think about more than just what she wanted. She noted, "And I had to say to myself, 'Is that a reason not to try something purposeful? Is that really what I want to say to my kids when they're older and I'm talking to my grandchildren, and they start talking about the time their father wanted to be president, but oh no, little scared grandma here wanted to stay in her same house and rock in her chair?"

Everything we know about Obama's second book has been positive. Like "Becoming," the former first lady's new book "The Light We Carry" is sure to be a best-seller.