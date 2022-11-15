Winter Gold Is The Hair Color Trend Brunettes Have Been Waiting For
After a summer of lighter tones and blonde-focused trends, brunettes are finally having their shining moment. According to PureWow, while it has always been popular to go darker in the winter, this year is seeing even more dark tones in the spotlight. Deep brunettes, rich burgundy, and chocolate tones are all the rage and natural brunettes can finally sit back and do simple things to their natural color, like lowlights or highlights.
However, as we enter into 2023, you may be wondering what's up next on the docket. In 2022, we said goodbye to 2021 hair trends like platinum beach blonde, but according to PopSugar, we aren't quite steering away from the metallic style. Celebrities and runways are filled with the latest hair color trend: winter gold. Celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith explained this trend to PopSugar, saying, [It's] a brunette shade that uses gold as the dominant tone, rather than red, chocolate, or ash." If this sounds like something you want to try, here's how to achieve the look.
How to get the winter gold hair color trending this winter
Attention all brunettes: The new winter gold trend is going to be your go-to hair color this season. And even better? It's simple to achieve. According to PopSugar, this trend works best for those who have medium to dark brown hair and can be achieved by adding gold tones to your darker natural root color. Tom Smith, a celebrity hairstylist, is loving the trend for 2023 and recommends asking "your stylist for a level six or seven shade of brown with golden tones" blended in. However, this look will be slightly different for everyone, so make sure your stylist is picking a color that works well for your skin tone and overall desired look.
Some of the biggest stars have already debuted this trend, including Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, and Olivia Wilde. If you want to compliment your new winter gold color with a winter-inspired 2022 haircut, Cosmopolitan recommends a chin-length bob, a modern pixie cut, or soft feathered bangs paired with loose waves.