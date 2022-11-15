Winter Gold Is The Hair Color Trend Brunettes Have Been Waiting For

After a summer of lighter tones and blonde-focused trends, brunettes are finally having their shining moment. According to PureWow, while it has always been popular to go darker in the winter, this year is seeing even more dark tones in the spotlight. Deep brunettes, rich burgundy, and chocolate tones are all the rage and natural brunettes can finally sit back and do simple things to their natural color, like lowlights or highlights.

However, as we enter into 2023, you may be wondering what's up next on the docket. In 2022, we said goodbye to 2021 hair trends like platinum beach blonde, but according to PopSugar, we aren't quite steering away from the metallic style. Celebrities and runways are filled with the latest hair color trend: winter gold. Celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith explained this trend to PopSugar, saying, [It's] a brunette shade that uses gold as the dominant tone, rather than red, chocolate, or ash." If this sounds like something you want to try, here's how to achieve the look.