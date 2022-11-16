Body Language Expert Illustrates How Donald Trump Is Changing His Tactics For His 2024 Run

Donald Trump has just announced that he's running for president for the third time, and according to a body language expert, he's changing his tune in order to nab votes.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump confidently said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "Two years ago, we were a great nation, and soon, we will be a great nation again." As expected of the former president, he took aim at sitting president Joe Biden, telling his supporters that the current head of state is the "face of left-wing failure and Washington corruption." He vowed that his successor "does not receive four more years" as "our country could not take that."

Trump also painted himself a "victim," regurgitating his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. "We are coming to take those corridors back," he added. "I am a victim." And while he continues to preach his trademark slogan, "make America great again," he also delivered subtle cues that may signal how he's changing his campaign tactics this time.