Former Aide Details King Charles' 'Systematic' Smear Campaign Against Princess Diana

After he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III made it clear during his first speech that he would be relying on the support of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as he adjusts to his new role.

Before Elizabeth gave her blessing, Charles reportedly lobbied for years for Camilla to receive the title of queen — much to the dismay of his sons, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "Privately I discovered both brothers are absolutely sick to the back teeth of Charles trying to negotiate full queen status for Camilla," royal historian Robert Lacey told Newsweek in 2021.

The biggest obstacle for Charles and Camilla was the public's enduring love for the king's first wife, the late Princess of Wales. During Diana's interview with Martin Bashir, she spoke about the demise of her marriage to Charles, specifically pointing to his affair with Camilla. "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana explained, per History.

After Charles' divorce from Diana, his public image took a hit, while Camilla was dubbed "the most hated woman in Britain," per Express. But the royal wasn't willing to take the criticism lying down. In fact, a former royal aide claims that Charles went on a "systematic" smear campaign against the People's Princess.