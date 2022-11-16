Here's Why Facebook Will No Longer Be Fact-Checking Donald Trump

It's no secret that former President Donald Trump has been fact-checked more often than not for his oftentimes outrageous remarks. In fact, in 2021, The Washington Post reported that the publication's fact-checking team had determined that the 45th president stated a total of 30,573 lies during his presidency, resulting in about 21 fibs a day.

Though President Joe Biden beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election, the fact-checking didn't seem as prominent because the native New Yorker was no longer commander-in-chief. But on November 15, Trump, who is still currently battling a multitude of legal issues, announced his run for the upcoming 2024 election.

Like old times, media outlets like The New York Times and CNN fact-checked his 2024 bid speech revealing over a dozen falsifying claims. However, one major social networking company is reemerging in the conversation of fact-checking, or lack thereof, reminiscent of the 2020 election.