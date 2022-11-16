Mike Pence's Town Hall Participation May Hint At His 2024 Plans

It's official — former President Donald Trump is making a bid for the White House again in the upcoming 2024 election, via CNN. If he goes on to win the race, he would be the second former president to win a non-consecutive second term. There's a lot on the line for Trump, who is struggling with legal issues and a possible decline in support as the race amps up.

"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago club and home, which was recently the site of an FBI raid that uncovered several classified documents Trump had taken from the White House after he lost the 2020 election, per NPR.

There are a lot of questions going into this race for Trump. Will he be running against Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, who is gaining traction in the Republican circle? More importantly, who would he take as his running mate? Mike Pence, the former Vice President of the United States, will participate in a CNN town hall. Could he be running against Trump, or with him?