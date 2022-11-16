Twitter Has One Huge Question For Donald Trump After His 2024 Campaign Announcement
No one was surprised when Donald Trump took the stage at Mar-a-Lago to announce that he will be running for president for the third time. "We will be attacked," Trump said during his speech, per ABC News. "We will be slandered. We will be persecuted just as I have been ... but we will not be intimidated. We will persevere ... and in the end we will win. Our country will win."
Trump does seem to have obstacles ahead. The 2022 midterm elections didn't bode well for Republican candidates, especially those backed by Trump (per Forbes). In addition, the former president is now the subject of numerous federal investigations — including his involvement in the January 6th insurrection in Washington, D.C. — and The Trump Organization is fighting tax evasion and fraud charges in New York.
There is also the issue of his waning popularity. While an eye-opening poll by Morning Consult/Politico taken right after midterms showed that 47% of Republicans would support Trump in the primaries, other data shows him struggling if challenged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, per BBC.
None of this has deterred Trump, who continues to spread the false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him and that he never actually conceded to current U.S. President Joe Biden. "I never admitted defeat," Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network, per Yahoo!
This has all led to some confusion on Twitter about Trump's latest bid for reelection.
Some Twitter users don't understand why Donald Trump is running for president again
After Donald Trump announced he is running for president again, some Twitter users took to the social media site to express their confusion.
"Question: if Trump won the 2020 election, doesn't that mean he can't run for a third term? So either he has to acknowledge that he lost #2020Election or should just go away," wrote one person. Another tweeted, "If he's announcing his bid to become POTUS again...is he finally conceding the 2020 election and he's no longer POTUS...."
Someone else wondered why Trump would want to run again, asking, "why would you bother running again in a process you think is rigged?"
In the meantime, Trump has set his sights on Ron DeSantis, who is reportedly a top contender for the Republican nomination, per CNN. But Trump has sent a warning to the Florida governor, threatening to release negative information on DeSantis if he decides to throw his hat in the ring.
"I don't know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don't think it would be good for the party."