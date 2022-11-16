Twitter Has One Huge Question For Donald Trump After His 2024 Campaign Announcement

No one was surprised when Donald Trump took the stage at Mar-a-Lago to announce that he will be running for president for the third time. "We will be attacked," Trump said during his speech, per ABC News. "We will be slandered. We will be persecuted just as I have been ... but we will not be intimidated. We will persevere ... and in the end we will win. Our country will win."

Trump does seem to have obstacles ahead. The 2022 midterm elections didn't bode well for Republican candidates, especially those backed by Trump (per Forbes). In addition, the former president is now the subject of numerous federal investigations — including his involvement in the January 6th insurrection in Washington, D.C. — and The Trump Organization is fighting tax evasion and fraud charges in New York.

There is also the issue of his waning popularity. While an eye-opening poll by Morning Consult/Politico taken right after midterms showed that 47% of Republicans would support Trump in the primaries, other data shows him struggling if challenged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, per BBC.

None of this has deterred Trump, who continues to spread the false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him and that he never actually conceded to current U.S. President Joe Biden. "I never admitted defeat," Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network, per Yahoo!

This has all led to some confusion on Twitter about Trump's latest bid for reelection.