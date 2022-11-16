How Mike Pence Reportedly Feels About Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
Now that Donald Trump has announced his run for president in 2024, some are curious how former Vice President Mike Pence feels about the move, and whether or not he will announce his own bid for the presidency. Pence has publicly shared that he is considering running for the president, per U.S. News & World Report. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's reelection bid is already losing major supporters.
The relationship between Donald Trump and Mike Pence deteriorated over time, especially after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, in which Pence was blamed for not "overturning" an election that Trump and his supporters claimed had been fraudulent, leading to his loss, per The New York Times. Pence wrote about the attack in his book, "So Help Me God." Even though Twitter has one huge question for Donald Trump after his campaign announcement, we are all wondering whether he would ever consider being Trump's running mate again. When The New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman talked to Pence about mending his relationship with Trump and being his running mate again, she tweeted that he said, "I think running for vice president of the United States twice is enough for anyone."
But, first, how does Mike Pence feel about Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign?
A relationship that obviously didn't end well
Former Vice President Mike Pence elaborated on his current thoughts on Donald Trump running again for president in an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity on November 15. "As different as the two of us are, President Trump and I actually forged a close working relationship. He was not just my president, he was my friend. And we literally spent time together every day at the White House, sometimes up to four hours a day," Pence told Hannity. "We had a very successful relationship that obviously didn't end well."
Later, he added: "We parted amicably, and we spoke a number of times after I left office." But he said "when the president returned to some of the rhetoric about me and others who had taken a stand for the Constitution, I thought it was best that we just go our separate ways."
When Hannity suggests that the presidency is the only public office Pence might be interested in as he looks toward his political future, Pence replies, "Well, you're right."
In another interview with ABC News' David Muir on "World News Tonight," Muir asks Pence what he thinks of Donald Trump running to which he responds "David, I think that's up to the American people." Though he continues, again perhaps hinting at his own bid saying, "but I think we'll have better choices in the future."