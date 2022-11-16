How Mike Pence Reportedly Feels About Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

Now that Donald Trump has announced his run for president in 2024, some are curious how former Vice President Mike Pence feels about the move, and whether or not he will announce his own bid for the presidency. Pence has publicly shared that he is considering running for the president, per U.S. News & World Report. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's reelection bid is already losing major supporters.

The relationship between Donald Trump and Mike Pence deteriorated over time, especially after the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, in which Pence was blamed for not "overturning" an election that Trump and his supporters claimed had been fraudulent, leading to his loss, per The New York Times. Pence wrote about the attack in his book, "So Help Me God." Even though Twitter has one huge question for Donald Trump after his campaign announcement, we are all wondering whether he would ever consider being Trump's running mate again. When The New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman talked to Pence about mending his relationship with Trump and being his running mate again, she tweeted that he said, "I think running for vice president of the United States twice is enough for anyone."

But, first, how does Mike Pence feel about Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign?