Donald Trump's Reelection Bid Is Already Losing Some Major Supporters

Donald Trump has officially announced that he's running for a second non-consecutive presidential term in 2024, per CNN. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he said from the podium at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. During his speech, Trump leaned hard on his previous narrative, discussing corruption in Washington and his distaste for how the voting went in the 2020 election, where he lost to President Joe Biden.

But the controversial politician's speech also highlighted several new grievances, specifically after the GOP failed to gain a Senate majority, with many politicians backed by Trump notably losing to their Democratic opponents. Trump's announcement looked a lot different than it did in 2016 when he revealed his original presidential campaign. Cable networks aired the entirety of his (still rambling) speech, and many came under fire for letting Trump speak unfiltered for an exorbitant amount of time.

This time, however, networks were quick to cut Trump short, with many, including Fox News, swiftly moving on from his speech, according to Politico. In fact, certain networks, such as MSNBC, didn't cover the announcement at all. But his talking points and airtime weren't the only differences between Trump's original bid and his current one. Although we already know the five words that will likely define Trump's 2024 campaign, he's going to be facing it down with significantly less support than before.