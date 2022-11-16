The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Take Sides On Whether Douglas Should Spill Big Secrets Again

Douglas Forrester (Henry Samari) somehow always finds himself in the right place at the right time to uncover the most scandalous secrets. Since taking over the role, Samari's version of Douglas has consistently been the No. 1 foil to his father, Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) various misdeeds. Viewers have watched countless times as Douglas rats out his father for underhanded tactics and lying, like when Douglas revealed baby Beth was alive and Thomas knew the entire time, via Soaps In Depth.

This time, Thomas took things to the next level, using his son's voice changer app to assume Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) identity to make a phony CPS call. Thomas used the deception to drive a wedge between his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Ridge's wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Unfortunately for Thomas, Douglas insists on continuing to use the app, ultimately restoring the deleting files that proved Thomas was the one behind the call, via Soaps.com.

After Thomas confronted Douglas about why he hadn't deleted the app yet, Douglas revealed to his father that he knew the truth about his lies. Thomas has been urging Douglas to keep quiet so Brooke and Ridge don't get back together, but it remains to be seen if Douglas will listen to his father and keep quiet. Regardless, viewers are being vocal about Douglas being involved in yet another big drama, where the revelation falls on his shoulders.