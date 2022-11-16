The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Take Sides On Whether Douglas Should Spill Big Secrets Again
Douglas Forrester (Henry Samari) somehow always finds himself in the right place at the right time to uncover the most scandalous secrets. Since taking over the role, Samari's version of Douglas has consistently been the No. 1 foil to his father, Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) various misdeeds. Viewers have watched countless times as Douglas rats out his father for underhanded tactics and lying, like when Douglas revealed baby Beth was alive and Thomas knew the entire time, via Soaps In Depth.
This time, Thomas took things to the next level, using his son's voice changer app to assume Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) identity to make a phony CPS call. Thomas used the deception to drive a wedge between his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Ridge's wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Unfortunately for Thomas, Douglas insists on continuing to use the app, ultimately restoring the deleting files that proved Thomas was the one behind the call, via Soaps.com.
After Thomas confronted Douglas about why he hadn't deleted the app yet, Douglas revealed to his father that he knew the truth about his lies. Thomas has been urging Douglas to keep quiet so Brooke and Ridge don't get back together, but it remains to be seen if Douglas will listen to his father and keep quiet. Regardless, viewers are being vocal about Douglas being involved in yet another big drama, where the revelation falls on his shoulders.
Fans are split on whether or not Douglas should get involved
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" recently posted a photo from one of this week's episodes, featuring Thomas Forrester attempting to keep Douglas Forrester from exposing his role in breaking up Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan. It didn't take long for fans on Twitter to express their views on Douglas' role in everything, with some fans not wanting him to have any part in it, and others commending the way he's sticking to his morals.
Viewers tired of Thomas are seemingly thrilled about his son gearing up to expose him. One viewer tweeted, "Douglas is going to take his crazy dad down — and the sooner the better!" Another fan wrote, "Douglas will [do] the right thing, he's a good kid, and hey at least he didn't see grandma kissing Santa again."
However, not everyone is alright with Douglas being involved so heavily. One viewer said, "Why did Douglas have to get involved. They could have just had Thomas be a schemer trying to break up Bridge. Adding in Douglas is just to firmly make him the villain and prop Lope/Bridge." Another fan echoed that sentiment, tweeting, "So Douglas had zero to say about Brooke, Hope and Liam pressuring him to keep the 'grandma kissing Santa' secret but now he's all 'poor Brooke' when the shoe is on the other foot. Leave it to [Bell] use even a child to prop Brooke. Such crap writing."