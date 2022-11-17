The Reason Donald Trump's Former Assistant Thinks He's Really Running For President Again

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications, and Assistant to Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin has a plausible theory as to why her old boss is trying to reclaim the Oval Office. On November 16, following months of teasing, Trump confidently announced his 2024 run, citing making America great again as his motivation, unsurprisingly.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the controversial politician told the gathered crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate, per CNN. He also took aim at current president Joe Biden, promising that he plans to reverse his most pressing vulnerability: inflation (via NBC News).

Trump's speech contained many of the same themes as its 2016 counterpart, describing the United States as a "nation in decline" and reassuring supporters that he'll do everything in his power to rebuild it, as reported by BBC News. Trump making big claims is nothing new — in fact, Twitter has one huge question for Trump after his 2024 campaign announcement — but as far as Griffin is concerned there's an underlying reason why he's launched another presidential bid.