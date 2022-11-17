What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.

Trump's speeches and rallies have gained infamy over the years for being rowdy, racist, misogynistic, and riotous (via the L.A. Times). In fact, a rally he held on January 6th, 2021, meant to challenge the loss of his reelection, infamously culminated in a deadly attack on the Capitol building (via NPR). But Trump's 2024 campaign launch elicited a different kind of response from the gathered crowd. Most people were bored by the former president's remarks, including his allies, per The Independent. As for those who tried to leave the event early, they were in for a big surprise.