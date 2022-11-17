Here's What The Royal Family Plans To Do With Years-Old Fruit Cake

In Britain, fruit cake has a longstanding status as a special dessert. "Rich, spicy fruitcakes were served at splendid medieval feasts, and for centuries afterward at important occasions and celebrations such as Easter, Christmas, weddings, and christenings," according to Sidney Mintz's "The Oxford Companion to Sugar and Sweets" (via Vogue). Since it hails from an era without proper refrigeration, fruit cake is preserved by using alcohol, like rum or whiskey. Unlike American fruit cakes, which are decorated with candied fruits and nuts, traditional English wedding cakes are encased in marzipan and iced with royal icing.

The high alcohol content gives fruit cake a lengthy shelf life, while also tying into other traditions, such as royal baptisms. Guests at Prince George's 2013 christening were served slices from the Prince and Princess of Wales's 2011 wedding cake. "We were always told the cake would be saved for the future," baker Fiona Cairns told Hello! magazine. She added, "After 30 months it's even more delicious." In 2018, William and Kate shared the cake again at the christening of their third child, Prince Louis, per People.

While some people were surprised by the baked good's age, as one Twitter user noted: "It's a British custom. Fruit cake laced with enough brandy lasts until the end of the world. And will taste just as good/bad as originally." Besides parties, fruit cake's extraordinary longevity has provided another notable opportunity for royal dessert leftovers.