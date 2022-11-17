Baby Curtain Bangs Are The Edgiest New Hair Trend Of The Season

Once you've cut your bangs, you'll need to know how to style them for everyday. Celebrity hairstylist, Jay Small, told Byrdie that the trick is to ask for graduated baby curtain bangs. This means that your bangs will get longer toward the sides, and this will ensure that your bangs stay voluminous. Baby curtain bangs look great with a bob or longer, layered locks (via Mane Addicts). You can cut them to the brow or above if you're feeling particularly fashion-forward. Just keep in mind that your bangs should go with the natural flow of your hair and should take your curl pattern into account.

When it comes to styling your bangs, start with the right products. Small says "an oil-free primer with panthenol can be helpful to draw moisture to the hair strand, adding density and flexibility. A powder dry shampoo is also important after styling on dry hair to control oil and further maintain the style." Use a blowdryer with a round brush to style your bangs, or invest in an all-in-one tool like this one for fast styling. Small recommends drying thoroughly from root to tip. Finally, he says, "find your part and comb the two sides into place, then use a flat iron and comb to gently bend the ends in and toward the corners of the cheeks." And, voila! You've got the trendiest hair of the season with minimal effort, and we can all get down with that.