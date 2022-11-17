The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).

Ranging from political to personal, according to People, Trump accused the former senator in a tweet of leaking a dossier that was alleged to tie Trump to the Russian government in 2019. He also called him "last in his class" during his time at the United States Naval Academy. McCain addressed the tweets on The View when she stated that Trump "spends his weekend obsessing over great men because — he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man."

Trump even released an official statement disparaging Meghan McCain in October 2021, writing that she "has always been a bully and basically a low-life." She wrote in response, "Thanks for the publicity boomer."

When Trump announced his 2024 bid for president, Meghan McCain once again took to Twitter to share her mind. And she had a few choice words.