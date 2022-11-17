Prosecutors Are Requesting Lengthy Prison Time For Todd And Julie Chrisley

Although Todd and Julie Chrisley became famous through their USA Network reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best," they've become infamous for their white-collar crimes. According to The Tennessean, in August 2019, both were indicted by a federal grand jury "on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud." In addition, Julie was charged with "one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice."

In an Instagram post following the indictment, Todd explained the charges were the result of a disgruntled employee seeking revenge. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it," he wrote.

Unfortunately for both Todd and Julie, that wasn't enough to keep them from being convicted. After a three-week trial that commenced in May 2022 and concluded in June 2022, a federal jury found them guilty on all counts, as reported by Us Weekly. The counts included "conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans," according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office of Northern District of Georgia.