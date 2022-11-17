General Hospital Star Marcus Coloma Finally Explains Why He's Been Temporarily Recast

Recasting a role on a soap opera is often necessary when an actor leaves and the storylines must continue. Soap Hub took a poll of fans' opinions on recasting and, while 59% felt it depended on the circumstances or the actor, 17% understood that it was sometimes unavoidable.

Actor Tyler Christopher originated the role of Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital" in 1996, quickly becoming a fan favorite. In 2016, the character was seemingly killed off and Christopher left the role, much to the fans' dismay. In 2019, the show brought Nikolas back, but recast the part with actor Marcus Coloma. Christopher told Soap Hub that while his personal problems caused him to lose a couple of soap parts, he was glad that Coloma was honoring the history he'd built with the character.

When Coloma first started the role, he was concerned that he was going to be killed off, feeling his acting wasn't good enough (via State of Mind). While oftentimes fans don't like it when their favorite character is recast, the number of positive responses was overwhelming, with one tweeting, "Welcome aboard Marcus!!! Can't wait to see where you take Nikolas's character!!"

Recently, the role has been temporarily recast and Coloma allayed fans' fears on social media.