Why Meghan And Harry Reportedly Didn't Get Along With Their Netflix Show's Director

It's been a long road for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal. The superstar couple signed a lucrative agreement with the streaming giant to produce content back in 2020, per Us Weekly, but have yet to deliver on their promise. In fact, rumors have proliferated in recent months suggesting that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in hot water with Netflix. Put simply, the royal defectors appear to be in way over their heads.

Earlier this year, an industry source told the Daily Mail: "Harry and Meghan's slate of projects could be in jeopardy as they have announced plans to make shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational." They added, "The pressure will be on them to come up with a hit." It didn't help matters when Meghan's first project, "Pearl," was canned amid budget cuts, leaving the duchess scrambling to find a new home for it (via The Sun).

Thankfully, the Sussexes' reality docuseries is slated to debut in December, according to Page Six. But bringing it to fruition has been tough, with reports now alleging that the celebrity couple parted ways with the show's initial director over privacy concerns.