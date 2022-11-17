Dustin Milligan Says Working With Kristen Bell 'Exceeded Expectations' - Exclusive

Between Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, and Allison Janney, "The People We Hate at the Wedding" has quite a star-studded cast. Dustin Milligan described the experience of working with the three of them, saying, "it was nice because all these people are so accomplished and so good at what they do, and little old me is there sitting in the corner, just excited to be there."

Milligan related the experience of working with them back to his character. He plays Dennis, who is introduced to the film when his plane ticket is upgraded to first class, and he is blown away by the prospect of sitting there. Milligan compared that to his own feelings. "I very much was experiencing that by being in London and being on this wonderful movie with this incredible cast that I just couldn't believe I got to work with," he said.

Milligan added that while he was impressed by the cast, they were all down-to-earth and easy to socialize with normally. "I never felt like an outsider and was always a part of the team," he said. "We were joking around and having a lot of fun. Then, when we were all super tired, we were sitting there not saying anything, which is the norm, and nothing was forced, which I always appreciate."

"The People We Hate at the Wedding" is launching globally on Prime Video on November 18.