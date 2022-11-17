Dozens Of Women's Rights Activists Sign Open Letter About Amber Heard

The defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp against Amber Heard has been a watershed moment for the way domestic violence allegations play out in the United States justice system. Some survivors told NBC News that Depp saying that he was a victim was an empowering moment for male victims of intimate partner violence. But in an open letter published on November 16, many advocates and activists are arguing the verdict of the trial does the exact opposite.

In case you forgot, Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post with a headline read: "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change." Court records show it was this headline along with three other points in the op-ed Depp has taken (legal) issue with, none of which name Depp specifically. Heard counter-sued, the New York Times adds, claiming defamation for when Depp said her abuse accusations were a "hoax" in a British tabloid in 2020.

The jury did find that Depp defamed Heard and awarded her $2 million in damages, per the New York Times. But, confusingly, the jury also found that Depp had been defamed by Heard and awarded him $15 million — a verdict that has many concerned about how the court system is being weaponized. This includes Laura Richards, a criminal behavioral analyst and host/creator of "Crime Analyst", who signed the open letter and shared her thoughts with The List about why the verdict of this trial is so dangerous for domestic violence victims.