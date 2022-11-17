Nancy Pelosi's Bombshell Leadership Announcement Explained

Nancy Pelosi will not be pursuing re-election as Speaker of the House, but she'll stay in Congress. Reuters reported Pelosi dropped the bombshell announcement the day after the GOP won the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives. The leader said she'll continue to serve as Congresswoman in her San Francisco district. Reuters also noted Pelosi was the first woman to be elected as House Speaker and has served in Congress for 35 years. According to The New York Times, Pelosi said, "For me the hour's come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect . . . I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."

The iconic speaker made the announcement weeks after the violent assault on her husband. As CNN explained, David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer putting the 82-year-old in the ICU. Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack. The news outlet reported that the radicalized attacker yelled at Paul, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"

The speaker appeared on the Sunday talk show "State of the Union," telling host Dana Bash her decision to run again for speaker would be "rooted in the wishes of my family and the wishes of my caucus," per CNN. The reaction to the speaker's bombshell announcement was fast and furious.