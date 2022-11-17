Queen Camilla's First Speech On The Throne Nods To Her Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

The truth about Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles ... it was complicated. The monarch wasn't always a fan of her daughter-in-law, but they formed a close bond over the years. On the Newsweek podcast "The Royal Report," author Christopher Andersen told hosts that Charles "lobbied Queen Elizabeth for 17 years" to make Camilla queen. Anderson said, "She resisted it, not because she disliked Camilla — because she kind of warmed up to her a bit — but because she knew the vast majority of people in the country would find it distasteful." Anderson penned the biography "The King: The Life of Charles III."

But on February 5, the queen announced: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service." The monarch's announcement surprised many, but it also spoke to the warm relationship between Elizabeth and Camilla.

Some wondered what the queen's death meant for Camilla. But the Queen Consort's latest speech was a poignant reminder of her relationship with the late monarch.