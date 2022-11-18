Why General Hospital Fans Think That Esme Has Finally Met Her Match

Sometimes, a TV character can start out with good intentions, but they become so consumed by the end goal that they justify the increasingly outlandish methods required to achieve it (per TV Tropes). On "General Hospital," Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is caught in exactly such a situation. He slept with his son's girlfriend, the havoc-wreaking Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), who was later tossed over the parapet at Wyndemere while fighting with his estranged wife Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Nikolas helped cover it up, and when Esme — who was presumed dead — reappeared in Port Charles very much alive and pregnant, he had no choice but to capture her and lock her in one of the building's towers (per Soaps Spoilers). Suspecting Nikolas was hiding a dire secret, his friend Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) called him out on it, forcing Nikolas to finally come clean. He admitted to capturing Esme, but when they went to see her, the duo found her unconscious on the floor.

Elizabeth examined Esme, claiming her baby was in trouble. Since Nikolas wouldn't take the captive woman to the hospital, Liz offered to perform a cesarean section right there, with no anesthetic. This ruse caused the faking Esme to jump up and yell at them to stay away from her and her baby (via Soaps.com). The diabolical Esme is supremely clever, but Elizabeth's fake out indicates Esme has some competition in the deception department.