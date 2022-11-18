What To Know About The Washed-Denim Eye Makeup Trend

We've seen plenty of trendy eye makeup lately, including the two-toned eyeshadow look and the viral TikTok makeup trend for standout lashes. But if you're looking for a new way to express yourself that's seriously cool, one new look has got you covered.

Taking inspiration from your favorite pair of denim jeans, the "washed denim" makeup look features a cool-toned, pastel blue shade all over the eyes, with minimal additional makeup. The effect is rather monochromatic — a look that belongs on the pages of a glossy magazine. Per Popsugar, this can be considered an "elevated neutral" eye look with slightly more interest than an everyday style, but still simple enough to pair with many different outfits.

Per V Magazine, blue eyeshadow first started trending in the 1960s. Prints by Andy Warhol of superstar Marilyn Monroe in 1962 and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in 1964 also featured the two fashion icons with blue lids. Elizabeth Taylor famously donned blue eyeshadow in her role as "Cleopatra," released in 1963 (per IMDb). Since then, blue eyeshadow has gone through many different transformations over the decades.

Cat Quinn, executive director of trends for MAC Cosmetics, told Popsugar: "We're in the middle of a denim revolution," where even light wash jeans have become nighttime attire. The chic look has been seen on Kendall Jenner, Quannah Chasinghorse at the 2022 Met Gala, and Adwoa Aboah.

The look is super easy to recreate at home — here's how you do it.