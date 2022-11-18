What A Bevy Of Paddington Bears Have Been Up To At Buckingham Palace

Paddington Bear and the late Queen Elizabeth II have a connection that goes back decades. In 1986, author Michael Bond had his signature character visit Buckingham Palace in book form for "Paddington at the Palace," per Stylist. Twenty years later, Paddington journeyed to the palace to participate in festivities for the queen's 80th birthday. Most famously, the beloved bear co-starred with Elizabeth in a delightful sketch celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

Just a few months later, as the world was grieving the queen's heartbreaking death, people turned to Paddington for comfort. "That was the final image of the Queen for many people — that's what they remember, and so they associate her with Paddington," Karen Jankel, Bond's daughter, explained to the BBC. During the period of state mourning, numerous stuffed Paddington toys were left in honor of the queen at tribute gardens. While Royal Parks suggested mourners stop leaving the bears, they told the Daily Mail at the time, "We will store any teddies and artefacts that have been left and will work closely with our partners to agree what we do with them over the next few months with discretion and sensitivity."

By mid-October, the royal website announced that Queen consort Camilla would handle the Paddington bears by donating over 1,000 of the cuddly toys to Barnardo's children's charity. But before the Paddington bears leave for their new homes, the royals shared photos highlighting their stay at the royal residences.