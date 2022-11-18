Cynthia Addai-Robinson's People We Hate At The Wedding Character Is Like 'An Alternate' Self - Exclusive

Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an impressive actress with credits across many genres. She's played Marybeth Medina, the incredibly smart FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's character in the 2016 thriller "The Accountant." Fantasy fans will likely recognize her for her role as Queen Regent Míriel from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." She's taken on an entirely different role in the raunchy and hilarious film, "The People We Hate at the Wedding."

The story, based on a book by Grant Ginder, follows the dysfunctional family dynamics between three siblings and their mother (Allison Janney) at an English countryside wedding. When American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) are pressured to go to the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister, Eloise (Addai-Robinson), they're able to reconnect and learn from each other.

Her prim and proper character Eloise is quite different from most of Addai-Robinson's previous roles. During an exclusive interview with The List, the actress explained how she was able to dive into the character and see the many different layers of her. While in this role, she started to see Eloise as an alternate version of herself.