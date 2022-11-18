Luxury Laundry Brand The Laundress Is Issuing A Massive Recall

The bacteria found in The Laundress products is called Pseudomonas aeruginosa and "can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body after surgery," according to the CDC. Those who are immunocompromised are more at risk but anyone who has health concerns following exposure to the products should contact their medical provider.

While it seems that only some products are affected by this issue, The Laundress hasn't released specific product names, production years, and batch numbers and instead has asked customers to stop using all products in their possession. What should you do if you recently used their laundry detergent and other products to wash your clothes? "While the risk of bacteria being present on cleaned clothes is low, we recommend rewashing the clothing for those who are immunocompromised or who have a break in the skin," the company says.

The company is expected to release more details about the recall, but in the meantime, they are encouraging those affected to reach out to customer service via email if they have any questions.