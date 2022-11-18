Luxury Laundry Brand The Laundress Is Issuing A Massive Recall
Luxury laundry brand The Laundress is facing a new low as it announced a massive recall of all its merchandise on Thursday. "We have identified the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of our products that present a safety concern," the safety notice reads. While the statement says that the company hasn't found "any adverse health impacts related to this issue," the FAQ section states that at "the levels detected, these types of bacteria could present a risk of infection."
The brand was founded by fashion industry experts Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd with the goal to create laundry products that are gentle and fragrant without chemicals, per the brand's website. Since its founding in 2004, the Unilever brand has amassed a following worldwide and has been named in editor's picks lists. "This is the most luxurious detergent you will ever use, and it smells so good you can basically skip wearing perfume," wrote Fashionista's beauty editor about The Laundress detergent.
Follow these steps if you used The Laundress products recently
The bacteria found in The Laundress products is called Pseudomonas aeruginosa and "can cause infections in the blood, lungs (pneumonia), or other parts of the body after surgery," according to the CDC. Those who are immunocompromised are more at risk but anyone who has health concerns following exposure to the products should contact their medical provider.
While it seems that only some products are affected by this issue, The Laundress hasn't released specific product names, production years, and batch numbers and instead has asked customers to stop using all products in their possession. What should you do if you recently used their laundry detergent and other products to wash your clothes? "While the risk of bacteria being present on cleaned clothes is low, we recommend rewashing the clothing for those who are immunocompromised or who have a break in the skin," the company says.
The company is expected to release more details about the recall, but in the meantime, they are encouraging those affected to reach out to customer service via email if they have any questions.