Queen Camilla Hangs Out With The Spice Girl Who Once Kissed King Charles

As reported by the Mirror, Geri Horner, who rose to fame as "Ginger" of the Spice Girls, visited Buckingham Palace for a celebration of the winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition. Horner greeted Queen Consort Camilla with an affectionate hug and clasped hands while they chatted. The pop sensation became a Royal Commonwealth Society ambassador in 2020, per Fox News.

Horner was also a guest at the 2021 event. A Daily Mail video shows Horner and Camilla greeting each other with kisses on the cheek. When Horner asked about the then-Prince Charles, Camilla described her husband as "fine" and "a complete workaholic." In response, Horner recalled a book, saying, "they say the key to living a long life is carry on working — don't retire, that's the key."

In her analysis of their 2021 meeting, body language expert Judi James said, "There's several signals of established and even close friendship from Geri here, who greets Camilla with an air of open familiarity," per Woman & Home. The former Spice Girl was even more informal when she first met King Charles III in 1997. "I think you're very sexy," Ginger Spice told Charles before kissing his cheek. Although not visible in the YouTube clip, the Daily Mail alleged Horner also pinched his backside. Horner set the record straight in 2016 when she told The Times, "I patted it." She admitted the gesture "was against royal protocol but we're all human."