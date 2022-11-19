How Joy Duggar Forsyth And Her Husband Channeled A Shared Hobby For Their Gender Reveal

Expectant parents are starting to think twice about gender reveal parties. The many members of the Duggar family, however, are not among them. "19 Kids & Counting" siblings such as Jill Duggar Dillard, Jedidiah, and Jeremiah Duggar are among the parents who have announced the arrival of a baby boy or girl by releasing blue confetti, pink powder, or other color-specific materials.

Add Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth to that list. She announced in October 2022 that she and her husband, Austin, are expecting a third child in May 2023 (via In Touch Weekly). While her most recent pregnancy update was a bit scary — she has a genetic condition that puts her at risk for blood clotting — she is under expert medical care and looking good as she enters her second trimester. As Joy explained in her recent YouTube video, she and Austin had gender reveals for their son and daughter, but this would be the first time they didn't know the answer in advance. They had the sonographer give them an envelope with the baby's gender in it, which they then gave to Joy's sister, Jana Duggar, who was tasked with creating the key detail of the party.

"We're not doing anything crazy-extravagant," Joy said, adding that they wanted to find an "easy and fun" way to share the news. They found the perfect answer in one of their favorite games.