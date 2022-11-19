Joanna Gaines' Memoir Is Already Getting Rave Reviews

Is there anything Joanna Gaines can't do? The "Fixer Upper" star recently released her new memoir, "The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters." According to Woman's Day, Gaines said "The Stories We Tell" was "written for my 6-year-old self, who walked into rooms and knew that she mattered." The book is a deeply personal view of the Magnolia maven, who said she was inspired to write it because even though she achieved so much success and was living her dream life, there was still something missing inside. Writing "The Stories We Tell" became a way for Gaines to go back in time and remember some of the painful moments in her childhood so she could heal and move on.

The mom of five pours her heart and soul into every page. "This isn't this big 'tell-all,'" Gaines explained to Prevention at the book launch. "This is my process and my journey ... that's not the point," the mom of five added. "I want to value other people's story in a way where they feel honored and respected."

If you're a fan of the "Fixer Upper" star or just looking for a good read, you might be pleased to know that "The Stories We Tell" is already getting rave reviews.