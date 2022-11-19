Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Struggles With Infertility

Jennifer Aniston told Allure that she tried to get pregnant for a long time but was unsuccessful. "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it," she shared.

These days, she has to come to accept that she will never be a mother. However, she wishes she was given other options when she was younger. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," the 53-year-old said.

However, despite not fulfilling her desire to become a mother, she doesn't regret her journey at all. In fact, she feels a slight relief from not having to consistently wonder if this is the time it might work — an obsession that plagued her with every attempt at becoming pregnant.

Aniston says it was a painful process made even more difficult by what was being said in the media. "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point," she insisted.

In 2016, Aniston wrote an op-ed for Huff Post entitled "For The Record, I Am Not Pregnant. What I Am Is Fed Up" in which she called on the media to stop obsessing over whether she was expecting a child, as well as objectifying other women. She wrote, "The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing."