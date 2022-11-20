Donald Trump Finally Discusses His Future With Twitter

Donald Trump's reinstated Twitter account sparked some big unanswered questions. The former president was banned from Twitter after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with Twitter explaining that "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

After new Twitter CEO Elon Musk overturned Trump's ban, The Daily Beast's Matt Fuller tweeted about the decision with concern: "The reason Donald Trump was kicked off Twitter is that, after he directed an angry mob to the Capitol to overturn the election, Twitter (and Facebook) decided there was a significant risk he'd cause more violence."

Worries about allowing Trump back on Twitter grew louder after a man killed five people and injured 25 more at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs early on November 20. CNN reported that the Club Q shooter was 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. Former Colorado Congressional candidate Adam Frisch tweeted, "This potentially hate-fueled violence is an outgrowth of the divisive rhetoric in this country. It must stop." Congresswoman Sharice Davids tweeted, "We are seeing that angry rhetoric has real consequence."

Anti-gun violence advocate Shannon Watts tweeted that the Colorado Springs shooter was the grandson of a California State legislator who likened January 6 to the Revolutionary War. In the midst of the chaos, Trump discussed his future on Twitter.